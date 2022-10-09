NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Are you a winner? Castle High School Bands held a drawing for their hefty half pot earlier Sunday evening, which totaled out to $126,065.

That half pot total climbed roughly $20,000 in the twenty-four hours before the drawing. The event was held over Facebook Live, but our Eyewitness News crew was in attendance to get video of the drawing.

After the drum full of tickets was shuffled around, a winning ticket was drawn. If your ticket number is 234420, you won!

If you had the winning ticket, you can get in contact with Castle High School to claim your prize by clicking here. You can watch the video of the drawing below.