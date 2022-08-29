BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The 136th Labor Day Celebration will be held at the Warrick County Fairgrounds in Boonville on September 2 through 5.

Officials say the 136th Labor Day Celebration will have free carnival rides and free parking/shuttle rides for all events. The 136th Annual Labor Day Parade will be held on September 5 at 9 a.m.

A news release says some activities include pageants, contests, a demolition derby, crafts vendors, a rummage sale, laser tag, corn hole, horseshoes, fireworks, a cook-off and a car show. Officials say there will also be free, open karaoke nights Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, please contact Michael Dennis at either LDA@LaborDayAssoc.com or (812) 305-1766, or visit the Labor Day Association online.