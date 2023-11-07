HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Chandler Elementary School and Boonville Middle School in Warrick County have qualified for the Indiana Department of Education Title I Distinguished Schools award.

Officials state schools qualify for the award based on an analysis of student performance, attendance and behavior rates.

Officials also state after the IDOE notified both schools of the accomplishment, they each had to prepare narrative responses to seven questions provided by the IDOE Title Department that outlined the unique and innovative approaches they are using at their schools. Additionally, on November 9th, 2023, both schools will have two-hour site visits from the Indiana Department of Education to observe the practices of the schools and to meet with leadership teams.

Only two schools in Indiana will be named Title I Distinguished schools and will be notified by November 15.