HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – If anyone bought a Powerball ticket from Newburgh, they should check to see if they won $50,000.

Lottery officials say a $50,000 winning ticket was purchased at Huck’s #400 located at 7322 Oak Grove Road in Newburgh.

Officials say the winning Powerball numbers for April 17, are: 23-25-35-63-64 with the Powerball of 25. Players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App, which can be found here.

Hoosier Lottery officials say the ticket holder should make sure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.