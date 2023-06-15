NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — A very talented boy from Newburgh is using music to raise awareness for those with Alzheimer’s.

Zeke Walters will perform a few of his favorite songs on his keyboard in front of crowds at the Allen Family Amphitheater on the Newburgh riverfront.

“When I was around like 3, I played this Roblox game on my iPad and I heard a song on the piano and it was Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This).”

Zeke says a couple weeks ago, he learned how to play the song and decided that he wanted to perform it in front of others for Alzheimer’s awareness.

“My mom works at a[n] Alzheimer’s facility at Walnut Creek,” he tells us. “I want to spread awareness and [I am] asking for donations so I can donate to the Alzheimer’s Association”

We’re told Zeke has raised over $1,000 already. Around this time last year, Zeke also made bracelets and donated the proceeds to the Alzheimer’s Association.



