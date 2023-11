HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Newburgh Civitan Zombie Farm is bringing back the scares for two nights this holiday season.

“A Creepy Little Christmas” will return on December 8 and 9. Proceeds from the holiday-themed haunted house will benefit the Warrick Humane Society.

Tickets for adults cost $10 and $5 for children age 10 and under. You can get $2 off of your ticket if you bring an item from the shelter’s list of needs.