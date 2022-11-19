NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — An inaugural Christmas event in Newburgh has been cancelled nearly a month before it was set to take place.

The Warrick Parks Foundation says their board of directors made the difficult decision to cancel ‘An Afternoon with Santa’, which was originally scheduled for December 11.

“With this being our first year to host this event, attendance is low, so we feel it would be best to encourage those that did sign up to attend another of the many other longtime Warrick County holiday events, including those listed below,” says organizers on social media.

Several of the events the Warrick Park Foundation suggests Tri-Staters go to this holiday season include ‘Newburgh Celebrates Christmas’ and ‘Christmas in Boonvillage’.

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience,” organizers add. “If you purchased tickets, they will be refunded today. Thank you so much for understanding!”

