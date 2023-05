HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The town of Lynnville has ended the boil water order for customers of the town water system.

Veolia North America says bacteriological samples collected on May 10 were satisfactory, and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management has advised Veolia North America, which operates Lynnville’s water system, that it is no longer necessary to boil the water.

Officials say for further information, please contact Veolia North America at 812-897-2118.