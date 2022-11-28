WARRICK CO., Ind., (WEHT) – Indiana conservation officers are investigating a tree stand accident that occurred November 23 in Warrick County.

The Indiana DNR says at around 2:06 p.m., Warrick County Dispatch received a call of a hunter being injured after falling from his tree stand near the area of State Road 61 and Square Deal Mine Road in Boonville. Officials say Kenneth L. Nord, 80, of Boonville, was climbing into his tree stand when a strap broke, causing him to fall approximately 20 feet. DNR officials say despite being injured, Nord called a friend for help.

A news release says Nord was transported to an Evansville hospital with serious injuries to his arms and legs. DNR reports Nord was not wearing a full body safety harness or other safety equipment at the time of the accident.

Conservation officers remind everyone using elevated platforms to always wear a full body safety harness, use a tree stand’s safety rope, never try to put up or remove a tree stand by themselves, and to always inspect their tree stand before climbing up into it.