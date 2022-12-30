BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Charlie Wyatt hopes to keep his current position as Boonville’s mayor, and so is planning to file for office. Wyatt says it has been an honor to serve the citizens of Boonville as their mayor.

Wyatt said in a release, “We have had the opportunity to be able to start and finish many projects as well as watching the residents cleaning up, improving and building new homes and business offices the past 7 years.”

Wyatt, along with other city candidates for Boonville, are planning to jointly do their filing for the 2023 city elections, on January 4, 2023 at 11:45 a.m. in the Judicial Center. Wyatt says after the filings he and the other candidates will gather at Trickey’s Beverage and Brews for hors d’ oeuvres and refreshments.

Wyatt reminds people that they will have to go through a metal detector, so to give themselves a few extra minutes and leave all items that would set off the metal detectors in their vehicle.