BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The new building at Quail Crossing has the walls and the roof up, according to Mayor Charles “Charlie” Wyatt of Boonville.

A news release says Premier Electric, BNG, Graber Construction and Chapman Construction had a good meeting this week to get a plan together to finish up the building. Officials say what still needs work are the restrooms, office and kitchen at the new storage building. Wyatt says the plan is to have everything done by spring for the golf season.

He said, “Work is being done on the building this week. We are working on bollards to protect overhead doors at the new building too.”