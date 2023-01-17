BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Due to a water main break on SR 61 S (Alcoa Hwy), the city of Boonville is issuing a precautionary boil advisory for Boonville water customers south of SR 62 E, east of SR 61 S (Alcoa Hwy) and west of SR 161.

Officials note while the potential of contamination of the drinking water is unlikely, the city of Boonville is advising customers in the affected area to bring all cooking and drinking water to a complete boil for five minutes before using. Officials ask for people to please continue to boil all cooking and drinking water until officials notify them that it is no longer necessary.

The city of Boonville says it is implementing this boil advisory based upon information within the Water Supply Industry regarding extra precautionary steps that may protect the health of public water supply system customers. Officials will notify customers when the boil advisory will be lifted.

Further information regarding this issue can be received by contacting Veolia North America at 812-897-2118.