NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Several fire agencies are on scene of a large fire in Newburgh that has closed down many roads in the area.

The fire started as a detached structure fire off Stacer Road. Crews tell us that road along with State Road 662 are shut down as firefighters work to extinguish the flames.

Reports of the fire came in before 3 o’clock this afternoon. We’re told the structure is a metal barn behind a home, which is close to the CountryMark gas station.

We have received no word on any possible injuries. We have a crew on scene to bring you more information.

