WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Warrick County officials have created a gift card that supports local businesses, and for a limited time people can buy a card and get a card free.

Seventy businesses are participating, and officials tell us the county had federal pandemic money to use for the Warrick Bucks program. Success Warrick County says if someone buys a gift card the individual will get one in return. The minimum amount for a card is $25, and the maximum is $100.

Some businesses involved in the program are:

Boonville Buck and Jakes Outfitters – 3655 West Highway 62 (812) 897-4285

Newburgh Archie & Clyde’s Restaurant – 8309 Bell Oaks Drive (812) 490-7778

Elberfeld D.O. Quilt & Sew – 135 W Main Street (812) 589-2736

Chandler Taber Auto Service – 1207 Outer South State Street (812) 925-3604

Tennyson Pioneer Pet Services – 6766 Cook Road (812) 306-3236



People can learn more, register their own Warrick County business with the program or get a gift card here.