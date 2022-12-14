WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Warrick County officials have created a gift card that supports local businesses, and for a limited time people can buy a card and get a card free.

Seventy businesses are participating, and officials tell us the county had federal pandemic money to use for the Warrick Bucks program. Success Warrick County says if someone buys a gift card the individual will get one in return. The minimum amount for a card is $25, and the maximum is $100.

Some businesses involved in the program are:

  • Boonville
    • Buck and Jakes Outfitters – 3655 West Highway 62
      • (812) 897-4285
  • Newburgh
    • Archie & Clyde’s Restaurant – 8309 Bell Oaks Drive
      • (812) 490-7778
  • Elberfeld
    • D.O. Quilt & Sew – 135 W Main Street
      • (812) 589-2736
  • Chandler
    • Taber Auto Service – 1207 Outer South State Street
      • (812) 925-3604
  • Tennyson
    • Pioneer Pet Services – 6766 Cook Road
      • (812) 306-3236

People can learn more, register their own Warrick County business with the program or get a gift card here.