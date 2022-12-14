WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Warrick County officials have created a gift card that supports local businesses, and for a limited time people can buy a card and get a card free.
Seventy businesses are participating, and officials tell us the county had federal pandemic money to use for the Warrick Bucks program. Success Warrick County says if someone buys a gift card the individual will get one in return. The minimum amount for a card is $25, and the maximum is $100.
Some businesses involved in the program are:
- Boonville
- Buck and Jakes Outfitters – 3655 West Highway 62
- (812) 897-4285
- Newburgh
- Archie & Clyde’s Restaurant – 8309 Bell Oaks Drive
- (812) 490-7778
- Elberfeld
- D.O. Quilt & Sew – 135 W Main Street
- (812) 589-2736
- Chandler
- Taber Auto Service – 1207 Outer South State Street
- (812) 925-3604
- Tennyson
- Pioneer Pet Services – 6766 Cook Road
- (812) 306-3236
People can learn more, register their own Warrick County business with the program or get a gift card here.