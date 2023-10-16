NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Carver Community Organization members gathered for its 78th annual meeting on Monday.

The organization’s “Community Resilience” meeting featured one alumna who says Carver helped provide her with a strong foundation as a mother and business owner.

Carver calls itself an organization committed to developing a confident and compassionate community.

Those attending tell Eyewitness News that the programs help mentor and sponsor individuals. Carver says it focuses on investing into early childhood, youth, employment and seniors and recreation.

“I am just honored to be here today,” featured alumna Crystal Livers said. “To be asked to represent the people whose lives have been changed by Carver Community Organization really means a lot to me. I’m proud of this organization. I’m proud of the work that they do, and I know firsthand how important that work and impact is.”