NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — The fourth annual Castle Bands Half Pot has raised $58,000 by Friday afternoon.

The organization wants to have that number match what it raised last year or raise more.

Last year Castle Bands raised upwards of $120,000.

Money raised from the half-pot supports Castle High School’s band program and helps cover travel costs for the band’s trip to the 134th Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California on January 1, 2024.

Castle Bands will be the only band from Indiana participating.

“As everybody knows, travels costs just aren’t getting any cheaper right now,” Castle Director of Bands Ethan Wilkinson said. “So that is a huge expense for the band program. Just getting these 252 kids on the road and doing what they do best, which is performing for audiences all over the state and all over the country.”

Tickets may be purchased at the Newburgh Walmart and weekly at Archie and Clyde’s restuarant.

The grand prize drawing will be on October 8.