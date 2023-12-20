NEWBURGH, In. (WEHT)- The Castle High School Marching Knights are preparing for the trip of a lifetime.

In 2022, the band got invited to perform in the 2024 Rose Parade. Fast forward 13 months later, the time has come for the Marching Knights to head to California.

Eyewitness News is told that there is much more on the itinerary while the group of over 200 is in California. Senior drum major, Caden Hall says, “we’re doing Disney for two days, the Disney Parade, and another day at Universal”.

The band practiced for the last time this evening, before their Rose Parade debut. Senior drum major, Emily Northen, says she is “most excited for the part in the parade where they turn the corner to be on the tv”.

Tune in to abc on at 10am central time on New Year’s Day to watch the Parade live.