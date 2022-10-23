NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Hundreds of Newburgh residents were without power earlier Sunday as CenterPoint Energy crews worked to fix an unidentified issue.

According to CenterPoint’s outage map, over 600 people at some point in Warrick County were hit by the power outages and had no electricity since the afternoon. As of 3:45 p.m., everyone in that area has regained power.

Crews were able to get power back running well before their estimated time of 4:41 p.m. Warrick County wasn’t the only local area hit by the outages.

Residents in Vanderburgh and Pike counties also saw outages since the afternoon. According to the energy company’s Twitter account, nearly 2,000 people were left without power for some time near Outer Lincoln Avenue and Newburgh Road.