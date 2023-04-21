HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Chandler has announced the appointment of Kirk Tevault as the new Chief of Police and Jordan Carr as the Assistant Chief of Police for the Chandler Police Department.

Officials say Chief Kirk Tevault started his career in law enforcement in June of 1988 at the Warrick County Sheriff`s Office. chandler officials say he’s served the county as a motor patrol deputy, K9 deputy, motor patrol sergeant, and he ended his career at the Warrick County Sheriff`s Office as the lieutenant of motor patrol. Officials say he possesses a lot of knowledge and experience and will continue molding this department into a better one.

Officials say Assistant Chief Jordan Carr started her law enforcement career with the Spencer County Sheriff`s Office where she was a motor patrol deputy. Chandler officials say she was a graduate of the 224th class of the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy. She was hired at the Chandler Police Department in December of 2021. Officials say she is currently a field training officer, crisis intervention officer, and is the evidence technician.