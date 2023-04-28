HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The town of Chandler recently completed the voluntary annexation of three land parcels totaling over 29 acres.

A news release says the Chandler town council voted unanimously, 5-0, for all three voluntary annexations. Officials say with a population of 3,693 at the 2020 census, Chandler is already the second largest community in Warrick County, after Boonville. Officials believe this most recent annexation will position the town well for the future.

Officials say the annexation provides benefits to both property owners and the town. The news release says property owners will now have access to more town services and resources, including Chandler’s award-winning utilities. Officials say the town will benefit from the ability to plan for future growth.

Town council president Tonya Wester says, “We are excited to welcome these new residents into our community. This annexation is a win-win for everyone involved.”