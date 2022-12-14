BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — One holiday themed ride has been turning heads and getting people around Boonville to ask — “You serious, Clark?”

The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office shared a photo of the Christmas decorated car that’s got everybody talking. The woody wagon bares similar resemblance to the car used in National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

“Sheriff Wilder thought he had spotted Clark Griswold today in Boonville,” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook. “Nope, it just happened to be Suzanne Noblett out spreading Christmas Cheer “

Just like the one used in the film, the station wagon has a tree strapped to the roof. Noblett even added a Clark Griswold decal to one of the side window’s for extra effect.

UP NEXT: Holiday artwork shown off by EVSC students