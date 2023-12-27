WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- The Warrick County Board of Health will have some new faces on January 1st.

Warrick County Commissioners say they are replacing Dr. Jeff Mauck, Dr. Kenneth Parker and Joy Brown for failing to preform statutory duties.

“When there are deficiencies, we are going to do what is right for the people in this county. That is what we do,” says Commissioner Dan Saylor.

Paul Perry and Leanne Holder will take over as board members on January 1st. Marlin Weisheit was recently hired as interim administrator of the Health Department. His term will also begin on January 1st.

“The state has made it clear that they want things changed and they gave us the guidance to do so,” the commissioners say.

The Warrick County Board of Health is upset with the leadership change. They hired an attorney who says the appointments are unprofessional and illegal.

“These commissioners want to be dictators. They want to ignore the law. All we want is for the citizens of Warrick County to be protected and the ordinances to be upheld,” says April Edwards, the board’s attorney.

The attorney says the county’s Board of Health will not honor the appointments and says the commissioners are acting on their own agenda. The attorney says this could include removing the current health officer, Dr. Ricky Yeager.

“They will get the stacked board to remove Dr. Yeager, then I get fired. Then the declaratory judgment action we filed here in Warrick County to get the judge to weigh in and interpret the law, so we know and have guidance to follow it, that case would get dismissed,” Edwards says.

Commissioners say what they are doing is in compliance with the state statute.

“We are going to do things in accordance to the Indiana code and what we are legally bonded to do. That the problem here is you have people who do not understand IC code and not understand the little words in those codes that gives us authority to do what we are doing. At the end of the day, we will have a better health board and better animal control,” says Commissioner Saylor.

Commissioners decided to table several items on the agenda due to the long discussion about Warrick County Board of Health. The next meeting is scheduled for January 8th.