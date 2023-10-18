HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – According to Warrick Central Dispatch, at least two vehicles were involved in a crash on State Road 66 near Libbert Road. Officials say the road is not closed at this time but traffic is backed up.

Dispatch officials tell us the call for this crash came in at 5:34 this evening. Officials say that one person was transported from the scene to a hospital, but could not provide details on injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this article as more information becomes available.