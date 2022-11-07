WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has announced a road closure for State Road 68.

INDOT says starting on or around November 14, crews will close State Road 58 near Lynnville. Officials say this closure will allow for crews to perform a pipe replacement. INDOT says this pipe replacement is expected to take a day to complete, depending on the weather.

Authorities say the official detour for the closure is State Road 61 to I-64 to State Road 161, and local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.