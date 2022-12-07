NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — The Women’s Hospital in Newburgh was recently recognized with several national awards.

Two of the awards, which came from the Women’s Choice Award, named Deaconess Women’s Hospital as one of America’s best for Mammogram Imaging as well as Obstetrics.

“As a breast cancer survivor, I learned the hard way that where you choose to have your mammogram can have a profound impact on your outcome and experience,” said Delia Passi, founder and CEO of the Women’s Choice Award.

The Women’s Hospital also earned the 2022 Leapfrog Top Hospital Award for its outstanding quality and safety. Officials say over 2,200 hospitals were considered for the award.