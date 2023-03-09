LYNNVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – DNR says it is working with Lynnville to make Lynnville Park safer by removing a 3,215-foot highwall in the park, which was left on the property after mining activities ended.

DNR worked with Lynnville on the design plan for the 50-acre project, which will include construction of a 35-acre campground with RV hookups and the planting of field grasses and trees.

Officials say this project will come following a town board meeting with public input on September 7, 2021, where DNR presented on the project. DNR says after the meeting, the public was invited to provide public comment. Officials say on September 21, 2021, the town board voted to proceed with the project.

Indiana DNR says the project is slated to be complete by October 1. Officials note the project is being done at no cost to the town and is funded by a grant from the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Office of Surface Mining.