NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – A lucky United Way donor won $10,000 Wednesday in the nonprofit’s annual Donor Incentive Giveaway.

United Way says the 1 p.m. drawing was held at Heritage Federal Credit Union’s Bell Oaks Branch in Newburgh. Officials say Susan Dowell, an employee of Kaiser Aluminum, chose the winning suitcase at the event. A news release says runners-up Autumn Dickerson and Amy Klueh received gift baskets as consolation prizes.

The news release says United Way supporters received entries if they were a new donor of $100 or more or increased their gift by the same. Any resident of Vanderburgh, Warrick, or Spencer Counties could request an entry without making a donation.

United Way says the funds will help under-resourced individuals and families improve their upward mobility through job placement, improved access to mental health care and increased social capital.