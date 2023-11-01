HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – According to Warrick Central Dispatch, first responders are currently on the scene of an accident on Interstate 64 near the Lynnville exit.

Dispatch officials say the call for the incident came in at 6:56 p.m. Officials have confirmed that one vehicle was involved and the driver was injured while inspecting their vehicle after hitting a deer. Officials tell our crew on the scene that the vehicle ran over the driver’s ankle after they had exited and is expected to be okay.

Officials say the driver’s vehicle is heavily damaged from hitting the deer and are reminding drivers to stay vigilant when driving at night and to use high beam headlights whenever possible.