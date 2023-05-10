INDIANA (WEHT) — A Boil Water Order was issued for those living and working in Lynnville after E. coli was detected in the water.

Officials say they discovered coliform bacteria in the town water during a routine sample. We’re told a follow-up test confirmed the presence of E. coli, which health officials say can sometimes cause severe illnesses.

The Boil Water Order requires water customers to bring all cooking and drinking water to a complete boil for five minutes before using.

Veolia North America, the company that operates Lynnville’s water system, says they are working closely with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management to “remedy the situation” and “protect public health.”

Officials say that the Boil Water Order can be lifted when two samples taken 24 hours apart are both satisfactory.