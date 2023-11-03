BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A joint collaboration is bringing The EDGE Development to fruition in Boonville.

Officials say The EDGE is the result of a multi-year effort and vision by Boonville Mayor Charlie Wyatt to attract a hotel and continued economic development to the Boonville area. The EDGE development is comprised of a multi-faceted vision and is expected to include a 75,000 square foot state-of-the-art Event Center, 140 key hotel, multiple retail stores, restaurants, fire training center, condominiums for 65 and over, condominiums for veterans and an entertainment district. The district will also be home to a bowling alley, mini golf, batting cages, air soft range, axe throwing, indoor karting, amphitheater and more.

“We want to be able to bring people to Boonville,” Mayor Charlie Wyatt said. “A Bowling alley is a really big deal to the City of Boonville. I hear about it weekly, and I think it’s been burnt down for 25 years. But, I still hear about it.”

The City of Boonville says The EDGE, a $74 million development built by local labor, creating over 200 construction jobs, 100 permanent jobs once fully operational and regional economic growth, will provide a significant boost to the local economy in and around Boonville.

The Southwestern Indiana Building Trades Council and Ironworkers Local 103 will provide some of the labor.

“We have 16 crafts in the building trades. So, our members will be involved from top to bottom. Roof to the foundation,” Southwestern Indiana Building Trades Council President Jack McNeely said.

City officials say construction and renovation of the land is scheduled to begin 3rdQ 2024 and will continue in phases until the scheduled completion in 2026. The main facility was designed by Boyatt Design of Georgia. All Renco structures are structurally designed by DeSimone Engineering and meet or exceed seismic and wind load requirements.