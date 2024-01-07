NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — The family belonging to 5-year-old Leo Eslinger has created a GoFundMe for covering Leo’s funeral costs and other legal fees.

Originally from Evansville, Leo passed away on New Year’s Eve after being hospitalized for brain bleeds and other cuts and bruises.

“Leo did not have to die,” Leo’s great aunt — Kristi Held — said. “Leo could have been placed in care with people that loved him and cared for him and would have made sure he was safe.”

With his mother incarcerated, Leo and his siblings went to live with their father, who was arrested for the alleged abuse.

The GoFundMe page is designed to cover the costs with bringing Leo’s body from Louisiana to Indiana, to cover the family’s travel costs and to cover legal expenses relating to guardianship paperwork for Leo’s siblings.

“Leo had the best laugh,” Held said. “He squealed in delight. When he was excited — you couldn’t help but be excited as well. He was just amazing.”

There’s also another part to the family’s long-term plan.

“Our focus moving forward — and this is also to give Leo what he deserves — is to make sure that we advocate for the types of changes that need to happen that could have prevented this because this was preventable,” Held said.

Some of these changes are to have child service agencies in other state share information with one another and for child service officials to do surprise home visits when a court-appointed guardian helps make decisions.

At this moment, though, the family says it is humbling to have what community support it has so far on GoFundMe.

“It’s important to us that we do this for Leo and that we made a promise to him that we will make these changes,” Held said. “We will get these changes, and it can’t happen without support from the community.”

The family asks for the community to share Leo’s story, advocate for change and donate to the GoFundMe.

With others’ help, the family says it hopes for Leo’s siblings can soon be in its loving care once again.

Learn more about Leo here.