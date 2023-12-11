HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A lawsuit aimed at returning Warrick County to paper ballots has been dismissed by a federal judge.

Two county residents had filed the suit last year over the use of electronic voting machines, asking that the county only use hand-counted paper ballots. Their lawsuit claimed the voting machines violate several constitutional amendments and federal laws.

The federal court dismissed the case. The Warrick County commissioners named in the lawsuit praised the court’s decision, saying that the ruling should instill confidence that elections in the county are fair and accurate.