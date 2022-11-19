NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — The Warrick Humane Society is encouraging animal lovers to set an extra place at the Thanksgiving table for one of their rescue dogs this year.

Here’s how to become a host family for WHS “Friendsgiving”:

Fill Out an Adoption Application on their website, and in the Name put FRIENDSGIVING

The shelter will contact you to schedule a time on Tuesday, November 22 or Wednesday, November 23 between 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. to choose your foster dog to take home. Meet and greets with your other dog(s) are encouraged. Walk-ins are accepted with an approved application.

Fully vetted dogs over 6 months of age are eligible for Friendsgiving. Cats and kittens are not included due to being easily stressed by changes in environment.

Officials say this will be first come, first serve for choosing a dog for Friendsgiving. All supplies will be provided, including a crate if needed.

The drop off will be scheduled on Friday, Saturday or Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. If you fall in love, organizers say you can adopt and receive $50 off the adoption fee for being a Host Family.