WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Several fire agencies were called to a Boonville home early Sunday morning for a massive house fire.

The Boonville Fire Department says they were dispatched to the home along SR 61N around 6:35 a.m. According to fire officials, crews arrived five minutes later to discover the two-story home had heavy fire on both floors.

Officials did not say if anyone was displaced, but did confirm the American Red Cross was called to the fire. The Boonville Fire Department thanks the Pioneer Bakery for bringing donuts to everyone on scene.

The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, Boonville Police Department, Chandler Fire Department, Yankeetown Fire Department and Indiana State Fire Marshals Office also responded to the blaze.