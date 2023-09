HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Fire crews are at the scene of a tanker fire in Warrick County.

Dispatch states it was a semi tanker that caught fire near the 49-mile marker eastbound on I-64.

Dispatch also states fire crews have been at the scene for a little over an hour, and the fire has been confirmed under control with I-64 partially reopened.

Eyewitness News will have more information as it becomes available.