WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — There was live music and food to enjoy Saturday night as the Yankeetown Volunteer Fire Department wrapped up their annual car show and street-dance.

Many of the car show participants were given awards for their sweet rides. The fire department tells us this is their way of giving back to the community.

“It’s something we started years ago and it’s always been a big hit,” says Jay Davis. “It’s a good way to meet old people that used to live in the community. And we meet the new ones that moved into the community, also.”

He says this is the 14th year for the car show and the 20th year for the street dance.