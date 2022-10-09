WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — In its 100th year, Fire Prevention Week is being observed around the Tri-State by several local agencies.

The Ohio Township Fire Department in Warrick County is kicking off the week with a stop at well-known fast food restaurant.

The department encouraged everyone to join them at the Popeyes in Newburgh from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday. While grabbing a bite to eat, they said you could enter a raffle to win a new fire extinguisher, carbon monoxide alarm or a smoke detector.

Several photos show firefighters hanging out at the restaurant and enjoying a soda at the top of their firetruck ladder.