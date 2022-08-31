WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Two dogs and a homeowner made it out alright after a fire destroyed part of their home in Warrick County. The Newburgh Fire Department tells us the fire started in the living room of a Sequoia Drive home Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials on scene, several windows had to be busted out to get inside. Firefighters say they were able to keep the blaze from spreading to other parts of the house.

Officials tell us the homeowner and one of their dogs, Stryker, made it out on their own. However, a German Shepard named Luna had to be rescued and first responders resuscitated her using a special mask.

The fire has since been put out and firefighters say everyone involved is okay. Heavy damage was reported inside the living room. Fire officials are now working to stabilize the building and determine a cause.