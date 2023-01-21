NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Fire officials responded to a house fire in Newburgh Saturday night. Calls for the fire came in shortly after 8 p.m.

Crews are still on scene at the home along Julianne Circle in the southern half of Warrick County.

Our Eyewitness News crew on scene tells us the home appears to have heavy fire damage to the garage.

Several of the agencies that responded to the scene include Paradise Volunteer FD, Ohio Township FD, Yankeetown Volunteer FD and Boonville FD. We are working on getting more information.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information.