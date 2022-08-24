Authorities say a man was trapped inside a pickup truck after a crash in Warrick County (Courtesy: Ohio Township Fire Department)

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — The Ohio Township Fire Department says a crash left a victim trapped inside a pickup truck in Warrick County. According to dispatch, the accident happened Wednesday evening on Edwards Road.

Crews say they were dispatched to the two-vehicle accident around 5:22 p.m. The first crews arrived within three minutes and began extricating the pickup truck driver.

According to the fire department, the victim was extracted from the vehicle in less than ten minutes. Warrick EMS took care of the victim following the extrication.

There’s been no word on the current condition of the driver.