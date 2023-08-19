BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Former Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill made a stop to talk with voters at Trickey’s Brews and Bevs Saturday ahead of the Republican gubernatorial primary in May 2024.

Hill says Hoosiers are looking for “capable leadership” in 2024.

“What I really enjoy about campaigning is getting to meet the people — getting to meet the folks who make things work, and that’s very exciting,” Hill said. “These folks have ideas, and they tell you what’s on their mind. They tell you what life is like in their community and what they want to happen to make it stay that way.”

Hill says one of his governorship focuses is campaigning on what he calls “fundamental truth,” including issues regarding justice and race.

“People are hungry for proven, conservative leadership, and I offer that,” Hill said. “My role as a prosecutor, my role as attorney general — especially as attorney general from a statewide perspective — focused on fighting for freedom, fighting for individual rights, fighting for our neighbors, and that’s very important these days.”