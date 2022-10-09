WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Officials confirm that former Warrick County Sheriff Bruce A. Hargrave has passed away surrounded by loved ones at his home.

According to his obituary, he died at the age of 65 after a thirteen month battle with pancreatic cancer. In 1981, he joined the Warrick County Sheriff’s Department where he was elected and served as Sheriff from 1994 until his retirement.

Officials say the Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at St. Clement Catholic Church in Boonville.

Hargrave’s visitation is set for 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Bradley’s Colonial Chapel in Boonville and at the church on Wednesday 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. before Mass. His obituary states inurnment will take place at a later date in Lynnville Cemetery.