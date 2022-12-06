WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) – 14 cattle remain at large after a cattle hauling semi flipped over on Interstate 64 last night.

I-64 was closed for several hours, finally opening after midnight. The semi carrying 58 cattle lost control and turned on its side on I-64 east of Interstate 69.

We’re told thirty one cattle survived the accident and were taken away by local farmers. Another thirteen cattle either didn’t survive the crash or had to be put down due to their injuries.

The driver of the truck was treated for minor injuries.