HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Friedman Park released the official Day of Play map for 2023.

Officials with the park say it will have 20 activity stations for kids to enjoy all throughout the park. Event organizers say each station is numbered on the map to represent where each vendor will be located, and there will be food trucks on the paved area in between the amphitheater and restrooms.

(Courtesy: Friedman Park)

Officals say there will be three volunteer stations – one located at the main entrance of the park to assist with parking, one in the East Pavilion, and one in front of the Event Center by the touch trucks. Event organizers say the Event Center parking lot will be for volunteers and vendors only so people are asked to plan accordingly on parking and arrival. Officials say the Event Center lobby will be open for guests to use the restrooms as well.

Friedman park officials say this event is free to the public and will begin at 1 p.m. and end at 3 p.m. Event organizers note they hope to have a great turnout for Sunday and will post weather updates early Sunday morning if needed.