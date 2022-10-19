Friends pose with a giant check after winning the Castle Bands Half Pot (Courtesy: Castle Bands)

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Four “Hamiltons” transformed into over $60,000 for a few friends in Newburgh this week.

The Castle Bands social media page announced the four winners that took home their massive half pot prize.

“We’d like to congratulate Paula Boyd (band mom), Lynette Shekell, Aimee King and Erin Vincent for being the winners of the 2022 Castle Bands Half Pot drawing,” says the group on Facebook.

According to Castle Bands, the group of friends bought $40 worth of tickets and are now splitting the $63,032 grand prize. For those wondering, the split gives each winner just a couple hundred dollars shy of $16,000.

“Find us next year to get in on a chance for this good fortune to come your way,” school officials say.

