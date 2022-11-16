WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — In Warrick County, Habitat for Humanity is celebrating a new milestone in their efforts to help the community.

They have been awarded their tenth ‘Self-Help Housing Grant’. Valued at over $400,000, it will allow Habitat of Warrick to help twelve more families build their homes with low-interest loans with equity over the next two years.

“I think right now the biggest issue is homes are becoming unaffordable,” says Amy Hobbs, Executive Director for Humanity of Warrick County. “Even apartments are becoming unaffordable, so we’re doing everything that we can trying to put as many resources around that as we can.”

Staff members with the office of Congressman Larry Bucshon came out to show their support for these housing opportunities.