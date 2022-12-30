NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – An American Legion post in Newburgh is raising money to help a service dog.

Earlier this year we told you about Newburgh veteran, Joey McBride, and his service dog Brave when they were recognized by the National Veterans of Foreign Wars Still Serving Campaign. Now, we’ve learned Brave is in need of some medical procedures.

The American Legion Riders of Indiana Newburgh Post 44 is selling 400 tickets for a handgun raffle in order to raise money for Brave. According to American Legion Riders of Indiana Newburgh Post 44, Brave recently found himself in need of surgery to repair a torn ACL and Meniscus. The handgun, according to the organization, is a custom Foxtrot Mike FM9 AR style 9mm pistol. The winner will be drawn as soon as all 400 tickets are sold.

You can contact the post for more information, or reach out to the American Legion Riders of Indiana Newburgh Post 44.