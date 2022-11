WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Warrick County Chamber of Commerce members will be on hand to welcome Handley’s House of Fun and owners and staff as they celebrate Handley’s grand opening and ribbon cutting on December 2 at 4:30 p.m.

Officials say Handley’s has fun for the whole family with arcade game and winter a 3000sf outdoor skating rink. A news release says Handley’s is located at 111 West Sycamore, in Boonville.

Officials invite the public to attend the ribbon cutting celebration.