NEWBURGH, In. (WEHT) – The Junior Civitan Zombie Farm has brought back the scares this holiday season with “A Creepy Little Christmas”, which runs both Friday and Saturday nights (December 8 and 9).

Proceeds from the holiday-themed haunted house will benefit the Warrick Humane Society. There are plenty of creepy elves, and visitors may also get a glimpse of Krampus or Santa running around the farm.

“No Scare” tours are also being offered for children or those who scare easily. Tickets for adults start at $10, with tickets for children 10 and under costing $5. You can get $2 off your ticket if you bring an item from the shelter’s list of needs.