WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — Witnesses tell Eyewitness News that several accidents are happening at one intersection — Highway 66 and Epworth Road — while INDOT contractors are building a “displaced left turn.”

Though there are road signs saying not to, witnesses tell us they see cars making left-hand turns from Highway 66 to Epworth all the time. They say they cause accidents, and INDOT says a new displaced left turn intersection may help reduce that number.

With a displaced left turn, cars will be able to cross the opposite side of the road to eventually make their turn when construction is done.

“Basically you’re turning left before the intersection itself a few hundred feet beforehand, and then actually going on to the left side of the roadway from oncoming traffic,” INDOT Public Relations Director Gary Brian said.

At the moment, Brian encourages drivers not to make that left-hand turn because he says drivers cannot see incoming traffic.

“It’s really a safety issue of why we’re restricting that during this project,” Brian said. “So, we’re really trying to get people to just not do that left turn. We have had Indiana State Police out there watching. That has helped.”

The entire project is scheduled to be done by Thanksgiving next year, and INDOT says that is a standard timeline for this kind of project.

While crews are out, Brian says he does not want anyone getting hurt.

“That’s really the main thing,” Brian said. “Why we’re restricting that is because of safety. So, really look out for yourself and look out for other drivers and just try to get where going in another way.”